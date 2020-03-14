ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) released its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $26.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 169,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,372. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25.

SOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

