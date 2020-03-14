Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $34,693.85 and $396.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

