Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REPYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Repsol has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

