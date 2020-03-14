Request Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Request has traded 57.4% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $74,103.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Kyber Network, WazirX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00053524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00488785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.86 or 0.05140571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00059664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037131 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Gate.io, WazirX, Koinex, Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX, GOPAX, Bitbns, DDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, KuCoin, Coineal, COSS, CoinPlace, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.