Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 121.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810,490 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Resideo Technologies worth $61,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

REZI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

