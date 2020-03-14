Reviewing AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $230.81 million 5.28 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -28.44 DexCom $1.48 billion 15.14 $101.10 million $1.84 132.62

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -15.25% -16.26% -8.91% DexCom 6.85% 22.65% 7.89%

Volatility & Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AtriCure and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 6 0 2.86 DexCom 0 5 14 0 2.74

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.59%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $264.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. Given AtriCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AtriCure is more favorable than DexCom.

Summary

DexCom beats AtriCure on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

