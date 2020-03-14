Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Short Interest Down 78.3% in February

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 13th total of 364,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:REXN opened at $1.63 on Friday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

