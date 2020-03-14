RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

RTMVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday.

Get RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $13.77 on Friday. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.