Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Up 49.5% in February

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the February 13th total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

RMNI stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 217,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.63 million and a P/E ratio of -48.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Rimini Street news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $40,566.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $72,524.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $406,492 in the last three months. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

