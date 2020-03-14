Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lowered to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.63 million and a PE ratio of -48.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 9,705 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $40,566.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at $44,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $72,524.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock worth $406,492 over the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 23.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

