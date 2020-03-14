Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded to Hold at Roth Capital

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REI. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ring Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 305,283 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Ring Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 478,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ring Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ring Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.