Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Reaches $507,250.49

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, Rise has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $507,250.49 and approximately $130.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00037789 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000520 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 143,515,883 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

