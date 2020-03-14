RMB Capital Management LLC Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,436,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,941. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.55.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

