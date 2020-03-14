RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 13,092 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 412.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UNH stock traded up $21.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,302,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.