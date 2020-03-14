RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 18,621 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,621 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.50. 33,293,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,244,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

