Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.99.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 4,291.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 354,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Rollins by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 338,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.