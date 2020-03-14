Roth Capital Downgrades Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) to Hold

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.40 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

