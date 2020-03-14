Roth Capital Lowers Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Hold

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

