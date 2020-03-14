Round Hill Asset Management Sells 3,482 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 7.9% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $417,608,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $169,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $168,756,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $451,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3,907.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,805 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 66,240,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,274,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

