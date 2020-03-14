Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $174,188.24 and $522.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,270.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.02367504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.03196271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00666648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00016180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00693303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00088196 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00481970 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019089 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 18,762,877 coins and its circulating supply is 18,645,565 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

