Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $484,845.46 and approximately $1,426.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.98 or 0.03449542 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

