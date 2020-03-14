SafeCapital (SCAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $722,570.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00014479 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $875,388.10 and approximately $722,570.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00343554 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000943 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,402,708 coins and its circulating supply is 1,147,069 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

