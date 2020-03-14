Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 154,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 45,546 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $51,922.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,108.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 31,611 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,835.95. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 334,275 shares of company stock worth $438,105. Insiders own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

