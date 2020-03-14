SALT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44,425.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. SALT has a market cap of $5.18 million and $44,425.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02212923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00199091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00112382 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Huobi, OKEx, Liqui, Bittrex, ABCC, IDEX, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.