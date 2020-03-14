SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $39.03 on Friday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

