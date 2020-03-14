Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 390,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 865,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

