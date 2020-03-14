Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sanmina worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SANM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

