SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in SAP by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $100.23 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.