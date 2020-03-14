Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News coverage about Saputo (TSE:SAP) has been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.80.

TSE SAP traded up C$3.60 on Friday, hitting C$33.17. 1,883,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,084. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.62. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$29.31 and a 52-week high of C$46.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.20%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

