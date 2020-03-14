Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STSA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.