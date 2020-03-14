SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,382,805. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $17.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.89. 1,528,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,074. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $187.64 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.52 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

