Scharf Investments LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $104.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,219.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,422.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,324.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

