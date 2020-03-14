Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,413 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Markston International LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 74,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 186,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 149,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

