Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHL. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $19,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCHL traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $29.82. 335,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,326. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

