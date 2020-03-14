SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

SHNWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.31.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

