Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.