Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Down 86.5% in February

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the February 13th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 271,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $18,414,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPH opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.