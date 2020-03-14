Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secoo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,636,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Secoo alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 27,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Secoo has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.