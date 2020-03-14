Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Trimmed by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Semtech from to in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $56.13.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.