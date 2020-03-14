Sentinel Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $510.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $169,317.11 and $510.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.02236598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00196889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00041713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00026784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.