Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Down 25.7% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $2.16 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, DDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015771 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 201.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005762 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.