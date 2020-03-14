Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of Sequential Brands Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 196,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Sequential Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

