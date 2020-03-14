ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,821,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $316,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,137,000 after purchasing an additional 308,023 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 733,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,128,000 after purchasing an additional 366,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,104 shares of company stock worth $30,796,087 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $287.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

