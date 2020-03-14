Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SHLO stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHLO shares. ValuEngine lowered Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

