Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.83 ($55.62).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €42.00 ($48.84) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a twelve month high of €52.50 ($61.05). The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $507.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.08.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

