Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Position Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,980,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 25.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 307,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,299,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.56. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -352.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

