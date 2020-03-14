Short Interest in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Decreases By 8.2%

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 980,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $447.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aegion has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

