Short Interest in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Drops By 9.7%

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

ABTX stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. Equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 348,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 145,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.