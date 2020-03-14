Short Interest in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Decreases By 8.5%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 9,530,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,080,298.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,551 shares of company stock worth $6,215,939. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,671,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

