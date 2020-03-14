Short Interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rises By 13.5%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 259,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $102,085. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 96,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

